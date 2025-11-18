Data Analytics Manager (Risk) At Binance

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Link

Data Analytics Manager (Risk)

Asia / Taiwan, Taipei / UAE, Dubai

Operations, Strategy & Project Management – Risk /

Full-time: Remote /

Remote

Apply for this job

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. We are trusted by over 280 million people in 100+ countries for our industry-leading security, user fund transparency, trading engine speed, deep liquidity, and an unmatched portfolio of digital-asset products. Binance offerings range from trading and finance to education, research, payments, institutional services, Web3 features, and more. We leverage the power of digital assets and blockchain to build an inclusive financial ecosystem to advance the freedom of money and improve financial access for people around the world.

Responsibilities:

Research and analyze risk patterns occurred on Binance platforms, using data driven thinking and quantitative analysis methodologies to identify, measure, contain and mitigate risks (e.g. fraud trading, spam registration, account takeover, card acquiring risk and payment fraud).

Deploy, monitor and assess the effectiveness and stability of variables, rules and models, maintain and iterate the rules/strategies regularly to improve key risk matrix.

Liaising with various stakeholders to develop new rules and strategy with optimized balance between user experience and risk mitigation solutions

Requirements:

Bachelor degree or above, major in mathematics, statistics, computer science, etc.;

At least five years of data analysis or data mining related work experience, risk analysis background of financial derivatives (futures contracts, leverage trading, etc.) or eComm platforms is preferred. Knowledge of blockchain, payment, risk domain is plus credit;

Proficient in SQL language and at least one professional analysis tool, such as Python and R;

Good willingness and ability to learn, outstanding ability to analyze and solve problems, and good coordination and communication;

See also Senior Open Source Developer - Rust at OpenZeppelin

Why Binance

. Shape the future with the world's leading blockchain ecosystem

. Collaborate with world-class talent in a user-centric global organization with a flat structure

. Tackle unique, fast-paced projects with autonomy in an innovative environment

. Thrive in a results-driven workplace with opportunities for career growth and continuous learning

. Competitive salary and company benefits

. Work-from-home arrangement (the arrangement may vary depending on the work nature of the business team)

Binance is committed to being an equal opportunity employer. We believe that having a diverse workforce is fundamental to our success.

By submitting a job application, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Candidate Privacy Notice.

We may use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to support parts of the hiring process, such as reviewing applications, analyzing resumes, or assessing responses. These tools assist our recruitment team but do not replace human judgment. Final hiring decisions are ultimately made by humans. If you would like more information about how your data is processed, please contact us.

Apply for this jobWhen applying, mention the word CANDYSHOP to show you read the job post completely.]]>BinanceTaiwan, Taipei

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.