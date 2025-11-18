MENA To Lead The Global AI Adoption In ESG

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Papio Consulting recently launched an AI-powered ESG platform. As Steven Jansen, Founder of Papio Consulting, states MENA is one of the fastest-evolving regions for ESG transformation, with a long-term vision where transparent ESG performance becomes a competitive advantage.

Governments are increasingly advancing sustainability agendas and innovation, and companies are ready to integrate smart tools.“Our Papio Sustainability Manager helps reduce the time and cost of ESG reporting by up to 3x, given how manual, fragmented, and resource-intensive the current process is. When regulatory, investor, and client pressures converge, speed matters,” states Steven Jansen, Founder of Papio Consulting.

The Biggest Challenges ESG Teams in MENA Face

Papio Consulting sees the key challenges are document-centric ways of working and a lack of a deliberate data architecture to provide accurate and consistent reporting across departments and sites. ESG teams often spend significant time coordinating information rather than driving impact. AI does not integrate systems; rather, our reporting engine directly ties into source data, standardises metrics, and generates live dashboards, enabling teams to focus on strategic priorities instead of repetitive reporting tasks.

Trust in AI as a Key Concern

Trust and compliance are the main hurdles, but they're manageable. AI has to be built on solid data architecture, compliance by design, and transparent workflows.“In our solution, we put governance, auditable data pipelines, and explainable results at the centre. Importantly, systems support and augment the sustainability manager, but do not take over, humans remain in control of critical decisions. That reassures stakeholders, regulators, and clients, and it helps position companies ahead of the curve,” Steven Jansen, Founder of Papio Consulting.

See also Android Malware Poses Major Threat to South Korean Users

Papio Consulting has recently been part of Web Summit, a global stage where innovation meets execution, with AI as the fastest-growing category. For MENA firms, taking part in Web Summit shows they're aligning with global best practices, not just trying to catch up. It's also a unique opportunity to build networks, forge partnerships, and scale. Papio will also be present at Web Summit Doha, further supporting MENA companies in advancing their ESG-AI journey locally.

MENA Could Lead in AI Adoption for ESG

As Steven Jansen states, the readiness is there. Many countries in the region are adopting ESG frameworks and technology faster than in other parts of the world. We expect that within the next three years, almost every company in the region with an ESG programme will be using AI, and the impact will be visible not only in business performance but also in real environmental outcomes.

With KPMG data showing that only 29% of companies globally feel ready for independent ESG data assurance, there's a huge upside for those who move early in MENA.

“ The time for adopting is now. Don't wait until your reporting cycle becomes a bottleneck or a regulatory deadline looms. Use AI to shift from manual compliance to strategic sustainability. Early adopters will gain efficiency, brand strength, and regional leadership,” states Steven Jansen, Founder of Papio Consulting.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.