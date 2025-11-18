Swiss Agriculture Reports Very Good 2025

The production value increased by 4.1% to CHF12.5 billion thanks to good harvests and generally favourable sales conditions for animal production, while production costs stagnated. These initial estimates for 2025 are taken from the Swiss Federal Statistical Office's Economic Accounts for Agriculture.

According to these figures, expenditure on inputs – such as feed, energy, fertiliser, maintenance and repairs – was 0.8% higher than in the previous year at CHF7.5 billion.

