Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Agriculture Reports Very Good 2025

2025-11-18 02:09:28
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss agriculture has had a very good year so far in 2025. It is expected to generate gross value added of CHF5 billion ($6.3 billion), an increase of 9.6% on the previous year. This content was published on November 18, 2025 - 11:58 1 minute Keystone-SDA
  Deutsch de Schweizer Landwirtschaft hat 2025 ein sehr gutes Jahr

The production value increased by 4.1% to CHF12.5 billion thanks to good harvests and generally favourable sales conditions for animal production, while production costs stagnated. These initial estimates for 2025 are taken from the Swiss Federal Statistical Office's Economic Accounts for Agriculture.

According to these figures, expenditure on inputs – such as feed, energy, fertiliser, maintenance and repairs – was 0.8% higher than in the previous year at CHF7.5 billion.

