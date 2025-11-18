Swiss People's Party Sues Crossword Setter Over Clue

A clue in the Valais paper on November 18, 2023, was:“Swiss political party – racist, xenophobic, homophobic, anti-feminist, anti-ecological, anti-poor, nationalist.” The answer: UDC (the French abbreviation for the Swiss People's Party).

The Valais section of the People's Party took exception to this and demanded, and received, an apology from Le Nouvelliste.

+ Is the Swiss People's Party far-right?

However, on November 24, 2023, the Valais section of the People's Party lodged a complaint against the crossword setter, and on January 27, 2024, it lodged another criminal complaint against the person in charge of the crossword.

The procedure was extended on May 15, 2024, following a police hearing of the defendants, who had referred to the Swiss People's Party as“fascist” and“supremacist”.

The two men face a 30-day suspended fine.

