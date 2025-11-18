Swiss Healthcare Expenditure Set To Approach Chf110bn By 2027

Healthcare costs will continue to rise at a faster rate than in the past, according to the federal technology institute ETH Zurich's economic research centre (KOF) on Tuesday. For 2025, this expenditure is estimated at CHF102 billion.

Next year, it is expected to rise by 3.6% to almost CHF106 billion. For 2027, spending will reach CHF109.6 billion (+3.5% year-on-year), according to the KOF forecasts published each autumn. Long-term care is the main cost driver.

Expenditure growth is not expected to slow down, as consumption of healthcare services is increasing, writes the KOF. Over the period 2024-2027, the average annual increase is expected to be 3.9%, compared with 3.1% over the previous ten years.

