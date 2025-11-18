Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oil Flows Into Swiss Lake During Army Exercise

2025-11-18 02:09:25
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Around 100 litres of oil spilled into Lake Zug on Monday afternoon during a Swiss Army exercise. This content was published on November 18, 2025 - 16:48 1 minute Keystone-SDA
  Deutsch de Bei Truppenübung fliessen hundert Liter Öl in den Zugersee

The law enforcement authorities of canton Zug said the oil was biodegradable. The fire brigade set up an oil barrier.

According to the press release issued on Tuesday, members of the army were pumping water out of Lake Zug using a hydraulic pump during a military exercise. The pump depressurised and oil was detected in the lake. The pump was then switched off.

The fire services of the municipalities of Risch and Zug stopped the spread of the oil with a barrier. It was not clear on Tuesday afternoon why the oil was able to get into the lake. According to the Zug law enforcement authorities, the military police have launched an investigation.

Swissinfo

