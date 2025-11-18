Stronger MSME Participation In Manufacturing & Exports Stressed At CII Global Summit

MENAFN - KNN India)Andhra Pradesh MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas inaugurated the 22nd CII Global MSME Business Summit in New Delhi on Monday.

The event, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), focused on strengthening the role of MSMEs in India's evolving manufacturing and export ecosystem.

Reiterating the government's commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing, the Minister said that India, traditionally strong in services, must now expand its participation in global manufacturing value chains, according to TNIE.

“If industry can cater to India, it automatically gains a platform to serve the world. Our goal is to create an ecosystem where MSMEs can grow from small to medium and eventually become large enterprises,” he said.

The Minister urged CII to intensify collaboration with government agencies to accelerate MSME growth, particularly through improved standardisation and certification frameworks.

He stressed the importance of expanding testing and certification laboratories and creating greater awareness of international compliance norms. Aligning domestic standards with global benchmarks, he said, would enhance India's export competitiveness.

Referring to rapid advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence, he noted that global integration has become more achievable.

“The world has become smaller and more connected. MSMEs must leverage technology to connect Indian entrepreneurs with global opportunities,” he said.

Calling for deeper public–private collaboration, he encouraged CII to continue supporting efforts to expand manufacturing capabilities and strengthen global value chain participation.

The Minister concluded that sustained cooperation between government and industry will be essential to building a resilient, future-ready MSME ecosystem that contributes meaningfully to India's economic growth.

(KNN Bureau)

