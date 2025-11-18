GSVDRDO Partnership Aims To Advance Smart Defence Solutions & Operational Logistics

MENAFN - KNN India)Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi on November 17, 2025.

The partnership aims to develop smart technological solutions to strengthen national security.

Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Chairman of DRDO and Secretary, Defence R&D, noted that“the collaboration is expected to facilitate the development of technological solutions for the deployment aspects of indigenous defence systems.”

The MoU will facilitate joint research and development in areas including logistics management, operational logistics at tactical, operational and strategic levels, chip design and hardware security, as well as homomorphic and blockchain-based encryption.

The agreement also seeks to build capacities among researchers and scientists in military science, operational logistics, and technical research.

Both institutions plan to conduct collaborative studies, host seminars and conferences, and organise capacity-building workshops and roundtables.

GSV already collaborates with the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy in logistics and supply chain research and education.

The MoU with DRDO is expected to further enhance the university's research capabilities in the defence sector.

(KNN Bureau)