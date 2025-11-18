RITES, APEDB Partner To Boost Infrastructure & Industrial Growth In Andhra Pradesh

MENAFN - KNN India)RITES Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) to support infrastructure and industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh by providing consultancy expertise across key domains and sectors.

In a post on X, RITES wrote,“Propelling progress... #RITES has signed an MoU with the @AP_EDB to support infrastructure and industrial growth in #AndhraPradesh by providing consultancy expertise across key domains and sectors.”

The agreement covers a broad spectrum of infrastructure consultancy services, including feasibility studies, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), Project Management Consultancy, bid process management, and third-party inspection and audit support.

The partnership also extends to multiple sectors such as transport systems, ports, waterways, power, water and wastewater management, buildings, and industrial infrastructure, enhancing the scope of planned development in the state.

(KNN Bureau)

