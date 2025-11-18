India & Russia Reaffirm Commitment To Deepen Maritime Cooperation
The discussions reaffirmed the enduring Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, emphasising mutual trust, respect, and a shared vision for long-term economic and strategic collaboration.
The consultations covered a range of areas, including shipbuilding, port development, maritime logistics, Arctic operations, scientific and technical cooperation, and research and training.
Both sides expressed satisfaction with the forward-looking discussions and reiterated their commitment to strengthen cooperation across these sectors.
The meeting ended with a mutual commitment to develop a resilient, efficient, and sustainable maritime partnership that will strengthen regional and global connectivity and support the long-term prosperity of both countries.
