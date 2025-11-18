India & Russia Reaffirm Commitment To Deepen Maritime Cooperation

MENAFN - KNN India)India and Russia conducted high-level interagency consultations in New Delhi on Monday, led by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to the President, Russian Federation and Chairman, Maritime Board, Russia.

The discussions reaffirmed the enduring Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, emphasising mutual trust, respect, and a shared vision for long-term economic and strategic collaboration.

The consultations covered a range of areas, including shipbuilding, port development, maritime logistics, Arctic operations, scientific and technical cooperation, and research and training.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the forward-looking discussions and reiterated their commitment to strengthen cooperation across these sectors.

The meeting ended with a mutual commitment to develop a resilient, efficient, and sustainable maritime partnership that will strengthen regional and global connectivity and support the long-term prosperity of both countries.

(KNN Bureau)