At Cop30, India Calls For Stronger Global Cooperation To Protect Big Cats & Their Habitats

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav delivered India's intervention at the High-Level Ministerial Segment on the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) during UNFCCC CoP30 in Belém, Brazil, on 17 November 2025.

His remarks focused on strengthening international cooperation to conserve big cat species and their habitats within broader climate and biodiversity frameworks.

Yadav noted the relevance of the theme 'Protecting Big Cats, Protecting Climate and Biodiversity', stating that big cats act as apex predators and indicators of ecological health.

He said,“Where big cats thrive, forests are healthier, grasslands regenerate, water systems function, and carbon is stored efficiently.” He added that declines in their populations can weaken ecosystem stability and reduce climate resilience.

Emphasising big cat landscapes as nature-based climate solutions, the Minister said,“What we often call wildlife conservation is, in fact, climate action in its most natural form.”

He highlighted the role these habitats play in carbon sequestration, watershed protection, climate adaptation and supporting local livelihoods.

He also outlined IBCA's potential to assist countries through technical support, capacity building, South–South cooperation and blended finance, including biodiversity and carbon credit mechanisms.

Yadav referred to India's conservation record, noting that the country hosts five of the world's seven big cat species.

He mentioned progress in tiger and Asiatic lion populations, the expansion of protected areas, and enhanced wildlife monitoring systems.

Announcing that India will host a Global Big Cats Summit in New Delhi in 2026, he invited all range countries to participate.

Calling for joint efforts, Yadav emphasised that collaboration-not competition-is essential, noting that protecting big cats is integral to safeguarding the planet we share.

