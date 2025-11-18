This Simple, Little-Known IRS-Approved Tax Move Takes The Sting Out Of Rmds. Yet 90% Of Retired Americans Are Missing It. Are You One Of Them?

MENAFN - News Direct) > This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

For many retirees, the holiday season is the perfect time to give back. And there's one IRS-approved trick that can make that generosity go even further.

A qualified charitable distribution, or QCD, is a direct donation from your IRA that can shrink your tax bill while helping your favorite charity.



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP No time to lower your crippling car insurance rate? Here's how to do it within minutes - you could end up paying $29/month without a single phone call

Must Read

“It's one of the IRS' best-kept secrets for retirees,” Ashton Lawrence, a certified financial planner at Mariner Wealth Advisors in Greenville, South Carolina, told CNBC (1).

So what exactly is a QCD and how does it work?

Why“no-brainer” QCDs beat standard tax deductions

A qualified charitable distribution is a direct transfer from your pretax IRA to a registered charity. Instead of withdrawing the money and then donating it, which counts as taxable income because it impacts your adjusted gross income (AGI), you transfer it directly and keep the transaction off your tax return entirely.

According to Fidelity, QCDs are best for retirees who are 701⁄2 or older and taking required minimum distributions (RMDs), who don't itemize deductions and have IRA balances that are typically mid–six figures or higher (retirees with smaller IRAs can still benefit, but the tax impact may be less dramatic) (2).

For this year, retirees aged 701⁄2 or older can donate up to $108,000 this way, according to the IRS (3). Married couples can each donate up to that limit if both spouses qualify. Thanks to the Secure Act 2.0, that cap now adjusts for inflation every year.

The majority of Americans - 91% of filers, according to the Tax Policy Center - take the standard deduction instead of itemizing (4). While some choose not to itemize because it can yield a larger deduction, others simply opt for standard deductions because they can be simpler. That means their regular charitable donations would not actually lower their taxable income.

QCDs are different. There's no deduction because the money is simply excluded from income, which is“better than a deduction,” said Juan Ros, CFP and partner at Forum Financial Management (1).

If you're 73 or older, you have to start taking required minimum distributions (RMDs) from your pretax retirement accounts, whether you need the cash or not. If you skip it, the IRS will hit you with a penalty.

A QCD lets you donate part or all of your RMD directly to charity, fulfilling the requirement while avoiding the tax hit.

“For my philanthropic clients, it's almost a no-brainer,” said Jim Guarino, CFP and managing director at Baker Newman Noyes (1).

That doesn't necessarily mean it's a no-brainer for you too, though. That's why it can be worth working with a qualified financial advisor, who can walk you through the process and help determine whether it's the best strategy for you - especially if you have a high net worth in retirement.

With Advisor, you can get matched with multiple qualified financial advisors in just minutes.

Just enter some basic information, including your ZIP code, and Advisor will match you with fiduciary advisors in your area that can help you create a plan to manage your wealth.

From here, you can then book a free call with no obligation to hire to make sure they're the right fit for you.

Meanwhile, high-net-worth households may be interested in white-glove financial services that allow you to take advantage of a full spectrum of advisorial advice - from tax segmentation to backdoor Roth IRAs. This is where Range can help you manage, and maximize, your wealth.

Once your net worth enters this ballpark, one of the biggest financial pain points can be asset under management (AUM) fees for your investments. Portfolio managers take a percentage of your managed assets' value, typically between 0.5% and 2%, of your portfolio - so their fees scale with your wealth.

Range offers 0% AUM fees for advisory services and a flat-fee structure so that you can preserve more of your money. What's more, they also offer an all-in-one solution for everything from alternative asset management to taxes, informed by modern AI solutions and backed by a team of certified financial professionals.

And the best part? You can book a complimentary demo to see if Range meets your comprehensive financial needs.

Read more: Warren Buffett used 8 simple money rules to turn $9,800 into a stunning $150B - start using them today to get rich (and then stay rich)

How to set up a QCD

To make a QCD, you'll need funds in an IRA - but what if you're invested in a 401(k) or another type of vehicle instead?

You'll have to roll over your investments into a traditional IRA. Most 401(k)s and employer plans allow transfers to IRAs, which then become QCD-eligible. Once the funds are in the IRA, you can instruct the custodian to send the donation directly to a qualified 501(c)(3) charity, which keeps the money out of your taxable income (2).

Keep in mind that timing matters. IRS rules generally require rollovers to be completed within 60 days to avoid penalties. Donor-advised funds and private foundations don't qualify, so double-check the charity before transferring.

By moving your 401(k) or other retirement savings into an IRA first, you could unlock the full tax benefits of QCDs, even if you didn't start with an eligible account.

Key things to remember:



You have to be at least 701⁄2 when the donation leaves your IRA - keep in mind SEP and SIMPLE IRAs aren't eligible (5).

Tell your IRA custodian to send the money directly to the charity and not to you.

Verify the organization is a qualified 501(c)(3), as donor-advised funds and private foundations don't count. Keep all your receipts and records.

Federally, QCDs are excluded from income, but tax treatment can vary by state. Some states conform fully to IRS rules, while others don't. Before you move money, double-check with your state's Department of Revenue or a tax professional.

For retirees who want to give generously and cut their tax bill, QCDs could be a win-win. With a single move, you can satisfy RMDs, keep your income lower and support causes you care about.



Savvy investors are using 5 stealthy alternatives to safeguard their portfolios - here's how to build wealth in 2026 even if trillions vanish from US stocks

Robert Kiyosaki says this 1 asset will surge 400% in a year - and he begs investors not to miss its 'explosion'

I'm almost 50 and have nothing saved for retirement - what now? Don't panic. These 6 easy steps can help you turn things around Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich in America - and that 'anyone' can do it

What To Read Next

Join 200,000+ readers and get Moneywise's best stories and exclusive interviews first - clear insights curated and delivered weekly. Subscribe now.

Article sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see our editorial ethics and guidelines.

CNBC (1 ); Fidelity Charitable (2 ); IRS (3 ), (5 ); Tax Policy Center (4 )

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.