TRON DAO Co-Hosts Metamask's Builder Night At Devconnect Buenos Aires To Strengthen Global Community And Developer Collaboration

Geneva, Switzerland, November 18th, 2025, NewsDirect

TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), co-hosted MetaMask's Builder Night at DevConnect, held on November 17 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Builder Nights is MetaMask's globally recognized event series designed to spark innovation, foster collaboration, and strengthen community engagement across the Web3 and blockchain ecosystem.

The Buenos Aires edition featured a multi-dimensional experience within four immersive domes, offering interactive activations, fireside chats and panel discussions on frontier topics such as restaking, AI wallets, AI-powered multichain infrastructure and the future of custody and payments. Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson at the TRON DAO joined a high-level panel discussion titled“Scaling Trust: The Future of Custody, Payments, and Cross-Chain Infra,” moderated by Francesco Andreoli, Director of Developer Relations at Consensys. The session featured distinguished panelists including Declan Fox, Vice President at Linea; Pablo Valles, Product Director at Ledger; Harry Papacharissiou, Head of Developer Relations at Chainlink Labs and Jennifer Wang Chief Operating Officer at FilOz.

TRON DAO and MetaMask are committed to expanding global awareness and adoption of decentralized technologies via a joint marketing effort across both product development and global community engagement - championing a shared vision of a more open, inclusive, and connected Web3 future. TRON DAO's participation at Builder Nights reinforces its mission to foster collaboration and interoperability across the blockchain ecosystem. This follows the native integration of TRON into MetaMask which was announced in August 2025, allowing MetaMask users to interact directly with the TRON ecosystem.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $78 billion. As of November 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 346 million in total user accounts, more than 12 billion in total transactions, and over $23 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

