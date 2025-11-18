Jim Cramer Reveals 5 'Boneheaded Mistakes' He's Made Over Decades Of Investing So You Can Skip The Learning Curve - And Avoid Costly Errors

This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

Ask any celebrated investor the secrets to their success, and they'll probably mention their setbacks too. Nobody is perfect. Everyone makes mistakes, and it's learning from them that can separate the pros from the amateurs. Fortunately, that doesn't mean you have to lose money along the way. As Warren Buffett once said, the best way to learn is“vicariously” - from other people's mistakes (1).



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP No time to lower your crippling car insurance rate? Here's how to do it within minutes - you could end up paying $29/month without a single phone call

Must Read

Buffett has confessed to a fair share of howlers. The same goes for Jim Cramer. The Mad Money host and author recently opened up to CNBC Make It about some of his biggest errors. He says learning from these“boneheaded mistakes” helped make him a better investor (2). And they can arguably help us, too, if we analyze them properly.

1. Holding losers too long

We're often taught to be patient, stand by our convictions and ignore outside noise. However, sometimes things happen that warrant reevaluating an investment case.

Cramer learned this lesson with Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC). When investors dumped the stock after it fell short of its profit forecasts and faced earlier-than-expected patent expirations, he shrugged it off as ignorant panic selling. Cramer admitted he preferred to believe the company's PR team rather than investigate the warning signs - and said it cost him“a fortune.”

Holding losers too long is one of the most widely cited blunders made by investors (3). Nobody likes to take a loss, and this emotion can overshadow rational thinking.

Ideally, investors should objectively analyze every holding after a setback. That said, when you're researching investments, it can be hard to know which sources to trust.

Tools like Moby can help make that process simpler and smoother. Moby offers you investment insights broken down into simple, easy-to-understand formats. They're written by a team of former hedge fund analysts and financial experts who spend hundreds of hours weekly sifting through the latest financial news and data. And Moby's picks have beaten the S&P 500's returns by almost 12%, on average.

Before buying and becoming emotionally involved, it's also wise to establish a list of minimum criteria to stay invested and potentially consider implementing a stop-loss order, which instructs the broker to automatically sell the stock if it falls to a certain price. The latter option especially makes sense with companies that have great potential but also great downside risk.

2. Being overconfident

Cramer fell into the trap of believing that historically well-run great brands were immune to economic and political risk. He was proven wrong with Estée Lauder (NYSE:EL).

When COVID-19 hit China, Estée Lauder's biggest market, Cramer said he assumed management would adapt and the company would bounce back as it had always done. It didn't. Management had no response to falling customer demand or the Chinese government's subsequent crackdown on luxury goods, and it took the stock plunging from $370 to somewhere around $90 for Cramer to wake up and smell the coffee.

Overconfidence and failing to respond when fundamentals shift are common errors. In a survey conducted by deVere Group, 38% of the high-net-worth respondents claimed their biggest mistake was banking on history repeating itself (4). How can this be avoided? A good starting point is recognizing that brand strength isn't always enough to survive setbacks and that a lack of response to major threats should be treated as red flags, even from executives with historically fantastic track records.

3. Blindly following advice

Billionaire hedge fund managers are renowned for voicing their opinions on how to invest money, and people often take the bait because those managers work for prestigious companies - and they're wealthy.

Don't make this mistake. As Cramer said he learned early in his career, blindly following advice is foolish, especially from investors whose main priority is making themselves and their clients money.

The next time a so-called expert offers advice, be skeptical. Consider what they could gain from their comments and check out their track record. Have their predictions or stock tips been on point, or is their credibility questionable? Considering all angles is important. But it's equally crucial not to assume people with more money and experience always make the right calls and have your best interests at heart.

This is where it can help to work with a qualified fiduciary who is required to act in your best interest - following prudent and responsible investment practices while helping you make decisions about your money.

With Advisor, you can find qualified financial professionals to help you fulfill your wealth goals. Their free service that helps you find the right fiduciary for you by matching you with a small list of the best options for you to choose from.

Set up a free, no-obligation consultation with one of their pre-screened financial advisors today.

4. Panic selling

Another classic mistake is panicking at the first sign of danger. In 2023, Cramer bought Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), believing its artificial intelligence (AI) prospects were being undervalued by investors. Everything was going smoothly, he said, then other parts of the business started disappointing, analysts became bearish and an angry Cramer lost sight of why he bought the stock in the first place and dumped it - just weeks before it rebounded off encouraging AI-related developments.

As previously mentioned, major developments warrant reevaluating an investment. In this case, there was no evidence to suggest the long-term drivers that convinced Cramer to buy were under threat.

Cramer let a fear of loss cloud his long-term strategy. To prevent this from happening, it can help to impose a cool-off period before pulling the trigger. Remind yourself why you invested in the first place and do your own research rather than be driven by external noise.

5. Basing decisions on just one indicator

Cramer, like many other investors, was taught that bond yields revealed the future direction of the economy. He was convinced this technique was flawless, then he said he found out the hard way that bond market forecasts can fail to materialize.

The takeaway from this lesson is to not base decisions on what just one person or a single indicator is suggesting. If expected returns are higher for short-term bonds than long-term ones, a classic recession signal, check to see if other indicators, such as purchasing managers' indexes, unemployment figures, the consumer confidence index and cyclical company earnings reports, validate that message.

And even if they do, don't automatically interpret that as a sign to dump stocks. Recessions don't last forever, and few publicly traded companies go bust when the economy is in the doldrums.

When it comes to putting Cramer's top five tips into action, make sure you choose the right investing platform for you. SoFi 's self-directed Invest account is a DIY investing platform that lets you purchase stocks, ETFs, options, mutual funds and even alternative funds. You don't pay any commission on trades, and there are no account minimums.

With fractional shares, you can invest in a portion of a stock with as little as $5 too. Plus, you can get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new SoFi Invest account with at least $50.

Read more: Warren Buffett used 8 simple money rules to turn $9,800 into a stunning $150B - start using them today to get rich (and then stay rich)

Article sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see our editorial ethics and guidelines. BRK Daily (1); CNBC (2); The Journal of Finance (3); VettaFi (4)

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.