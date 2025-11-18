New Scam Targeting Airline Passengers, Results In A Reported“Influx” Of Fraud. How It Works And Why Your Baggage Tags Are Key

“Toss your bag tags at home!” was the subject line of a recent Reddit post by someone who claimed to know their risks as a Delta Airlines baggage claims manager.

They warned that Delta is“getting an influx of fraudulent claims” where scammers use the information from discarded airline baggage tags - the adhesive ones airlines use on your suitcase handles - to claim“missing items” that aren't theirs.



If you've never looked closely at an automated baggage tag (ABT), you might not be aware that it has your name, flight number, date and destination on it. Some may also have the bag weight, place of origin and booking reference.

And therein lies the problem.

Scammers hack luggage tags and boarding passes

There's enough information about you on that tag for a scammer to pretend they're you and make a claim for reimbursement of“missing items.”

According to the Redditor r/Limp_Jeweler_2026 (1), scammers watch for people at the airport to throw their baggage tags away. Then, the scammers dig the tags out of the trash to get all their baggage details and impersonate the traveller at baggage claims.

This form of identity theft is proving to be an issue for the airlines.

“It's causing issues with reimbursing the real people if they submit a legitimate claim,” according to the redditor, who advises waiting until you get home after your holiday to take the tags off your luggage.

One commenter warned not to throw your baggage tag away in your hotel room, either.

“As a former hotel employee, there have been a few instances of fraud using bag tags found at hotels too.”

Another remarked that“Japan had secured bag tag disposal receptacles near the secured exit of baggage claim... this explains why.”

Another commenter included advice on safely disposing of boarding passes:“SHRED your bag tags and printed boarding passes as soon as you can after getting to your destination.”

What's the issue with boarding passes? Personal data on boarding passes can be hacked as well (2).

Scammers use your boarding pass to access your ticketing information and steal your personal data, hijack your account or even commit identity theft. They can do it with a barcode-scanning app on their phone.

Or they can“shoulder surf” in line at the airport, collecting personal data from your boarding pass - such as your six-digit booking code or frequent flyer number - just by looking over your shoulder.

Protect yourself from identity theft when travelling

This airport scam is a reminder that even on vacation, we need to be vigilant about identity theft and fraud. Here's how to protect yourself:



Keep your boarding pass, whether digital or physical, stashed away until you need to show it to a flight attendant.

Don't post images of your baggage tags or boarding pass on social media. If they show up on social media, it's open season for hackers.

Don't leave your boarding pass on the plane or toss it at your destination. As the redditors advise, wait until you arrive at your destination to discard - and preferably shred - both your baggage tags and boarding pass.

Only take essential identity documents and devices. Air Canada recommends leaving non-essential but unnecessary electronics and sensitive items - such as your passport, when flying domestically - at home (3).

Avoid using Wi-Fi to check bank accounts, health status or other sensitive information. Avoid public USB charging ports, which can be hacked to download information from your phone. Bring a portable charger.

None of these precautions mean you have to be paranoid. Just stay aware and you'll be able to enjoy your trip on safer terms.



We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see our editorial ethics and guidelines.

Reddit: Toss your bag tags at home! (1 ); Forbes: Why You Should Never Share Your Boarding Pass On Social Media (2 ); Air Canada: Travel Documents (3 )

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.