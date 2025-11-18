Half Of Men Admit They Have Ignored Potentially Worrying Health Issues

MENAFN - SWNS Digital) More than half of men have ignored potentially worrying physical or mental health issues, according to a report.

But of those who have turned a blind eye to problems in the past, 40 per cent were then left to deal with something more serious in the long run.

Exactly one fifth would actively avoid visiting the doctor during the festive season in particular – shelving their own health so as not to put a dampener on things for others and to prioritise preparation for Christmas (both 18 per cent).

Although 29 per cent of the 5,000 men surveyed across the UK said their health typically takes a turn for the worse during December.

Men admit they might deprioritise their health in the lead up to Christmas because the colder weather makes it harder to get out and exercise (21 per cent), they are too busy (19 per cent) and there is too much food and drink to indulge in (18 per cent).

The report [] was commissioned by Essity, which is launching a new 'Health on the Shelf' programme within its five UK production sites based in Prudhoe, Manchester, Stubbins, Oakenholt and Skelmersdale – installing health stations to check things like blood pressure, heart rate, stress levels and risk of cardiovascular disease.

Gareth Lucy, spokesperson for the hygiene and health company, said:“The festive period is right around the corner, and we all get incredibly busy trying to squeeze in work, family time and social events.

“Our research shows that often it's our health that falls down the priority list so as a company we are taking action to ensure our employees get a full health check before the festivities begin.

“And while November is Men's Health month, we're offering free health checks to all of our employees as a reminder to take care of themselves and to send a clear message about how important it is to address any health concerns immediately as they arise, and prioritise mental and physical health.”

This 'bury your head in the sand' attitude to health is largely because 47 per cent of men hope the problem will go away by itself, and 29 per cent would be worried about the diagnosis.

A further 26 per cent blame a lack of time for ignoring their own health, and 23 per cent are too embarrassed to pursue help.

While 29 per cent of all men polled, via OnePoll, simply don't feel equipped to deal with their health battles themselves – although this rises dramatically with younger adults aged 18 to 24 (44 per cent).

The generational divide is apparent, with older men definitely feeling they have a handle on their physical and mental state, confident to address issues as and when they arise.

In contrast, men aged 18 to 24 are most likely to ignore their mental health issues (44 per cent), compared to just 13 per cent of those aged 65.

While those aged 45 to 54 are the worst at keeping on top of their physical health (45 per cent) versus 29 per cent of over 65.

Men under 44 cite a lack of time to address their overall health, and interestingly, they are more likely to consider health topics as something which are not talked about than older men (24 per cent of those aged 25 to 34 and 22 per cent of those aged 18 to 24).

It emerged 15 per cent of men cannot remember ever having a general health check-up, while 17 per cent said it would have been more than three years ago.

More than half (54 per cent) said their first instinct with anything that may be medically wrong is to ignore it and hope it goes away by itself.

And yet, 45 per cent currently have a concern about their physical health and 39 per cent about their mental health.

The Christmas season only contributes to this lack of self-care, as 23 per cent are less likely to visit the gym in the lead up, and 63 per cent will indulge in more food, 40 per cent in more alcohol, than at any other time of the year.

Gareth Lucy, for Essity, added:“It's worrying to think there are so many men out there quietly coping with a physical or mental health problem, without seeking any help at all.

“It is important men realise that it is completely acceptable to talk about health issues with others, and that quick thinking and quick action can often alleviate concerns very quickly.”

HEALTH CHECKS BRITISH MEN WOULD LIKE TO HAVE:

1. General health risk assessment

2. Blood pressure

3. Cancer risk

4. Stress risk

5. Weight and BMI

6. Cardiovascular risk

7. Heart age

8. Body fat percentage

9. Stroke risk

10. Physical activity risk