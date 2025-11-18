Investornewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Launches New Corporate Website And E-Commerce Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)(NASDAQ: MAMO, a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and electric mobility solutions, launched a new corporate website and e-commerce platform built to enhance customer experience, support dealer operations and expand online sales during the holiday season. The site enables direct online purchases, including the Sentinel Series, with order fulfillment through local dealers while delivering improved national visibility and stronger coordination between retail buyers, dealers and Massimo's sales team. CEO David Shan said the platform is a key step in the company's digital transformation strategy, integrating seamless shopping with its dealer network and NetSuite ERP system, where Claude AI enhances analytics and customer service. Massimo expects the new e-commerce capabilities and integrated systems to support continued retail growth through the holidays and into next year.

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability, and value.

