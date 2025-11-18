Investornewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Receives More Than 4,000 Unit Orders Totaling Over $20 Million For Q4

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles, received retail and dealer orders exceeding 4,000 units for delivery over the next two months, representing more than $20 million in revenue expected to be reflected in Q4 results. The Company is rolling out holiday promotions across UTVs, ATVs and youth models, with strong early responses from dealers and major retail partners driven by the launch of its 2026 model year lineup. CEO David Shan said the team is focused on finishing the year strong as Massimo's growing retail footprint and emphasis on value and dependability continue to build momentum heading into 2026.

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability, and value.

