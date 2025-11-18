Investornewsbreaks Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Secures FDA Type C Meeting To Advance Parkinson's Disease Dementia Program

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) a late-stage clinical drug platform company developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, announced that the FDA has scheduled a Type C meeting in January 2026 to discuss the clinical pathway for buntanetap in Parkinson's disease dementia. The Company also reaffirmed continued progress in its Phase 3 Alzheimer's trial, which remains in full regulatory alignment on design, endpoints and patient population. CEO Maria Maccecchini said the meeting marks an important milestone for the PDD program, with Senior VP Cheng Fang noting that strong data across Alzheimer's and Parkinson's studies highlights buntanetap's potential to address a major unmet need for cognitive decline in Parkinson's patients.

To view the full press release, visit

About Annovis Bio Inc.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The Company is committed to developing innovative therapies that improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ANVS are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN