Miningnewsbreaks Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) (FSE: T23) Completes High-Resolution Airborne Survey Over Atikokan REE Property

Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) (FSE: T23) completed a 1,409-line-kilometre high-resolution magnetic and radiometric helicopter survey over its Atikokan REE Property in northwestern Ontario, carried out by Geo Data Solutions GDS Inc. The program used 50-metre line spacing and met all NRCan and IAEA standards, with low magnetic noise, precise GPS control, and consistent potassium, thorium and uranium calibration. Processed using Geosoft Montaj and Praga NASVD software, the data will be integrated with geological and geochemical datasets to refine structural and lithological interpretations, delineate magnetic trends, and identify potential mineralized zones for follow-up exploration.

About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element projects. The Company holds an option to acquire the Cameron REE Property, comprising three mineral claims totaling approximately 2,984 hectares in British Columbia. Powermax also optioned to acquire the Atikokan REE Property, consisting of 455 unpatented mining claims in NW Ontario. Powermax also owns a 100% interest in the Ogden Bear Lodge Project, in Crook County, Wyoming.

