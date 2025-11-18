Networknewsbreaks Micropolis Holding Co. (NYSE American: MCRP) Featured On New Episode Of IBN's Techmediawire Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Micropolis (NYSE American: MCRP) is featured in the latest episode of IBN's TechMediaWire Podcast, where Founder and CEO Fareed Aljawhari discusses the company's evolution from autonomous police patrols to a broad robotics and AI platform delivering customized unmanned ground vehicles. Aljawhari details Micropolis' modular design approach, based on its M1 and M2 platforms, enabling tailored solutions for municipalities, oil and gas, defense and other sectors. He also highlights the company's trusted collaboration with Dubai Police, including advanced behavior-analysis software and autonomous patrol robots safely deployed in public environments, reinforcing Micropolis' role as a growing leader in AI-driven security technology.

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

