FLUENT Cannabis Launches Bag-O 7G Ground Flower In Florida, Expanding Patient Choice And Convenience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“FLUENT” or the“Company”), today announced the launch of its new Bag-O 7-gram Ground Flower product line in Florida dispensaries, further strengthening the Company's portfolio and offering patients more convenient, ready-to-use options for dry herb consumption. The product is grounded in a simple value proposition that highlights convenience and ease:“Skip the grind. Save some time.”





Bag-O 7g Ground Flower features strain-specific, whole flower that is gently and intentionally pre-ground to preserve its natural aroma, potency, and terpene profile. The result is a ready-to-use option that eliminates the need for additional preparation while maintaining quality and consistency. This versatile format works seamlessly for vaporizing, rolling, or traditional consumption, making it an easy fit for everyday routines.

Strains initially available at launch include:



Gush Moon – Sativa-Dominant Hybrid

Tartz – Hybrid

White Wedding – Sativa-Dominant Hybrid

Caramel Cream – Hybrid Primus – Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Additional strains are anticipated to be introduced as part of an ongoing rotation based on harvest cycles and patient demand.

“Introducing Bag-O 7-gram Ground Flower in Florida is a direct response to unmet patient requests,” said Dave Vautrin, Interim Chief Executive Officer of FLUENT.“This format offers quality flower without the preparation, simply put, our patients can skip the grind and save some time. We're advancing our product lineup with convenience-focused options while staying committed to delivering accessibility and consistency across our dispensaries and digital platforms.”

This launch comes as FLUENT continues to strengthen its product mix and streamline operations across its vertically integrated platform to support sustainable growth and improved margins.

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT, a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution, and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, 37 active retail locations and a wholesale division which trades under ENTOURAGE servicing third party retailers in New York. For more information on the Company's wholesale division ENTOURAGE, please visit .

FLUENT's Common Shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol“FNT.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol“CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit .

Matt Mundy, Chief Legal Officer

(850) 972-8077

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Bag-O 7g Ground Flower is now available at all FLUENT Florida dispensaries, with express pickup and drive-thru available at select locations. Patients can browse products and place orders online at