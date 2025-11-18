SME Acquires Milestone C To Expand Pathways For The Next Generation Of Engineering And Manufacturing Innovators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Move strengthens SME's long history and mission of building the talent pipeline and connecting education with industry

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SME is taking a bold step toward transforming the future of manufacturing education with the acquisition of Milestone C, a Connecticut-based leader in K–12 STEM programs that brings technology, engineering, and manufacturing to life in the classroom.

This strategic acquisition expands SME's national footprint in early workforce development and reinforces its nearly century-long mission to connect education and industry-ensuring students are prepared to meet the needs of the modern economy. It further enables SME to engage learners at earlier ages, extending its high school and post-secondary workforce pipeline programs into the foundational years where curiosity develops, misconceptions can be corrected, and career direction begins.

This investment comes at a critical moment, as manufacturers confront severe talent shortages, rapid technological change, and widening gaps in career awareness and perceptions among young people that impact the stability and resiliency of the industry.

Milestone C was founded by former Sikorsky Aircraft engineer David Conelias, who recognized firsthand the disconnect between classroom learning and industry-ready technical skills. For over eight years, the Milestone C team has prepared teachers from middle and high schools across the eastern United States to deliver its semester-long program, which immerses students in hands-on, project-based programs spanning artificial intelligence, aviation, cybersecurity, drone technology, hovercraft, and robotics.

“Milestone C shares our vision for building meaningful pathways where young learners can experience the excitement of engineering, technology, and teamwork well before graduation,” said Jeannine Kunz, SME executive director and CEO.“I appreciate the significance of how Milestone C began-an engineer working side-by-side with educators to bring industry relevance into the classroom. Manufacturers consistently emphasize that attracting and developing talent must start earlier, and we're responding.”

For Conelias, joining SME represented a logical next phase in Milestone C's evolution.

“We created Milestone C to bring the energy and challenge of technology and STEM into the classroom,” said David Conelias, Founder and CEO of Milestone C.“Our goal has always been to give students authentic, hands-on experiences that build technical confidence and mirror how modern industry works. We want to help educators teach iteration, collaboration, soft and technical skills, and real-world problem solving.”

“Joining SME enables us to expand our student impact nationally-reaching more classrooms and engaging more young minds-with an organization already advancing workforce development in a meaningful way,” Conelias added.

Together, SME and Milestone C are creating a seamless ecosystem of learning that begins in elementary school, builds during middle school, advances through high school STEM experiences, connects to dual-enrollment opportunities and industry certifications, and continues into post-secondary programs. This integrated approach ensures that students can see a clear pathway from curiosity to career.

“This alignment strengthens SME's ability to build a unified, national framework for manufacturing CTE and STEM education” Kunz said.“Early exposure to engineering and manufacturing-especially through high-quality, project-based learning is a proven strategy for building long-term workforce resilience.”

Research supports this direction:



Early, multi-year career pathways significantly increase enrollment and employment in manufacturing-aligned fields.

Students engaged in real-world STEM learning are more likely to pursue technology careers. Early exposure to STEM and career-connected learning before 9th grade increases long-term persistence in STEM coursework and careers.



Our goal is to lead a national effort to strengthen the manufacturing workforce by expanding high-quality, project-based learning that reflects the realities of modern industry. We recognize both the rapidly changing needs of industry and the growing demands faced by educators. By reaching students earlier in their educational journey and equipping teachers with the tools, training, and hands-on programs they need, we can ignite curiosity, build industry-relevant skills, and create clear pathways from early learning to high-demand manufacturing careers.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America's talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.

