Former CIA Officer Details“Secretive” White House Meetings Aimed At Reclaiming America's Global Power

Washington, D.C., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA counter-terrorism officer Buck Sexton has revealed new details about a series of high-level White House meetings that he says could define America's next great technological era.

In a recently released discussion, Sexton described how President Trump and his closest advisors are laying the groundwork for a sweeping national effort that blends technology, defense, and manufacturing into a unified mission to rebuild American strength.

“The next step in Trump's blueprint is to launch a full-scale, no-holds-barred tech offensive to cement America's global economic dominance,” Sexton said.“I believe Trump is getting ready to issue a package of new AI Executive Orders that will outline the whole thing.”

A Plan Rooted in History

Sexton compared the magnitude of this effort to one of the boldest projects in U.S. history - the 1940s Manhattan Project.“As game-changing as Los Alamos was for America in 1945... it was just as transformative for the country,” he explained.“It triggered a massive economic boom that reshaped the entire American economy, creating brand new industries out of thin air.”

He believes the same type of transformational moment is now unfolding, but in a new domain: Artificial Intelligence. “Once again, we're in a global arms race to control a breakthrough technology that will dramatically change the course of history,” Sexton said.“Only this time, our race is not with the Nazis. It's with China.”

The Race to Artificial Superintelligence

At the heart of the White House's strategy, Sexton says, lies Artificial Superintelligence-a next-generation form of AI capable of thinking, learning, and innovating independently.

“This isn't just a tool or a platform,” Sexton explained.“This is intelligence itself. It can think, reason, adapt. It could design new systems, invent solutions, run entire industries without any human input whatsoever.”

He warned that whichever nation reaches this milestone first could control the future of global economics, defense, and diplomacy. “If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up,” he said.

Securing the Homeland Through Innovation

Beyond the global competition, Sexton said the White House's private planning also includes a new generation of AI-driven national defense systems that could revolutionize American security.

Among them is a proposed project insiders have dubbed “The Golden Dome,” an advanced missile defense network that uses artificial intelligence to detect and intercept airborne threats.“It's going to be mind-blowing – think of a giant dome covering all of the U.S. with AI-powered lasers – capable of stopping and instantly vaporizing hypersonic missiles, nuclear payloads, and drone swarms,” Sexton said.

He added that the initiative is designed to ensure that the U.S. remains unchallenged on both economic and military fronts for decades to come.“Every time the U.S. enters a major arms race, the same pattern plays out. The government pours massive funds into little-known tech companies... and those innovations turn into America's next leap forward,” he explained.

A Call to Restore American Leadership

For Sexton, this initiative is not merely about technology - it's about the revival of the American spirit.“This new AI race is our last chance to reclaim the prosperity we once took for granted,” he said.“It's about putting America back in the lead. To build our future, not give it away.”

He emphasized that decades of decline in domestic industry have weakened the nation's economic resilience - but with the right leadership, America can once again become the global benchmark for innovation and strength.

“What's happening right now is a radical shift,” Sexton concluded. “It's a once-in-a-generation opportunity to ensure our freedom, our strength, and our future remain in American hands.”

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security analyst who served during the Global War on Terror, advising top U.S. officials on intelligence and defense strategy. After leaving the intelligence community, he became co-host of the nationally syndicated Clay & Buck Show, reaching millions of listeners daily. Drawing from years of service and high-level access, Sexton now provides in-depth commentary on the intersection of national security, policy, and emerging technology shaping America's next chapter.

