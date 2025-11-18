Prince El Hassan Meets Heads Of UN Agencies In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) – His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal held a meeting on Tuesday with the heads and representatives of United Nations agencies operating in Jordan, including the UN Resident Coordinator.Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society, took part in the discussions, given her leading role in science, innovation, and sustainable development.During the meeting, Prince El Hassan emphasized the importance of strengthening Jordan's long-standing partnership with the UN system, calling for coordinated and forward-looking development approaches capable of responding to the social, economic, and humanitarian challenges facing the Kingdom and the region.The meeting brought together senior officials from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Labor Organization (ILO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the World Food Program (WFP), the World Health Organization (WHO), and UN Women.Representatives of the UN agencies provided briefings on their current programs in Jordan, outlining progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals, highlighting achievements, and noting areas requiring further effort.Prince El Hassan underscored the centrality of human dignity as the guiding principle for all development and humanitarian efforts, stressing that addressing vulnerability, sustainable development, and stability demands integrated and comprehensive strategies.He also highlighted the importance of knowledge-based dialogue and evidence-driven planning, noting that enhanced cooperation among national institutions, civil society, and UN agencies is essential for strengthening resilience and supporting sustainable development pathways.His Highness affirmed that shared responsibility and collective action are key to navigating regional transformations and improving community well-being across Jordan.Participants reaffirmed their commitment to working closely with Jordan to promote peace, development, and human security.The meeting concluded with an emphasis on continuing regular consultation and cooperation in support of national priorities and to reinforce the enduring partnership between Jordan and the UN system.