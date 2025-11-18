FIFA Arab Cuptm Winner's Trophy Experience At Msheireb Downtown From 19-22 November
The trophy will be on display on the following days and times:
- 19 November (Wednesday), 20 November (Thursday), 21 November (Friday) | 4pm – 11pm 22 November (Saturday) | 10am – 10pm
As part of the experience, fans can take photographs with the prestigious trophy and learn more about the upcoming tournament. The trophy is set to make its way to other popular public spaces across Qatar in the coming days.
The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 is taking place from 1-18 December, with 16 teams competing for the coveted trophy. The tournament will be held across six stadiums that previously hosted matches during the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
Ahead of the tournament, critical qualifiers will take place on 25 – 26 November in Qatar:
25 November, Tuesday
- Mauritania v Kuwait, 4pm | Jassim bin Hamad Stadium Syria v South Sudan, 7pm | Grand Hamad Stadium Palestine v Libya, 7pm | Thani bin Jassim Stadium
26 November, Wednesday
- Oman v Somalia, 4pm | Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium Bahrain v Djibouti, 4pm | Jassim bin Hamad Stadium Comoros v Yemen, 7pm | Grand Hamad Stadium Sudan v Lebanon, 7pm | Thani bin Jassim Stadium
Tickets for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, including qualifiers, are available at: . Throughout the competition, fans will also be treated to a variety of entertainment and cultural activities.
All tickets will be digital and will include accessible seating options for disabled fans. Disabled fans wishing to request accessible seats can do so by sending an e-mail to [email protected].
