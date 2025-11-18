Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FIFA Arab Cuptm Winner's Trophy Experience At Msheireb Downtown From 19-22 November


2025-11-18 02:01:41
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Football fans in the country will have the opportunity to see the FIFA Arab Cup Winner's Trophy up close and personal at Sahat Wadi Msheireb in Msheireb Downtown Doha, from 19-22 November, as part of a trophy roadshow led by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) ahead of the tournament.

The trophy will be on display on the following days and times:

  • 19 November (Wednesday), 20 November (Thursday), 21 November (Friday) | 4pm – 11pm
  • 22 November (Saturday) | 10am – 10pm

Full story, additional photo and videos assets, and tournament background information is available in the LOC Media Pack:

As part of the experience, fans can take photographs with the prestigious trophy and learn more about the upcoming tournament. The trophy is set to make its way to other popular public spaces across Qatar in the coming days.

The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 is taking place from 1-18 December, with 16 teams competing for the coveted trophy. The tournament will be held across six stadiums that previously hosted matches during the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Ahead of the tournament, critical qualifiers will take place on 25 – 26 November in Qatar:

25 November, Tuesday

  • Mauritania v Kuwait, 4pm | Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
  • Syria v South Sudan, 7pm | Grand Hamad Stadium
  • Palestine v Libya, 7pm | Thani bin Jassim Stadium

26 November, Wednesday

  • Oman v Somalia, 4pm | Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
  • Bahrain v Djibouti, 4pm | Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
  • Comoros v Yemen, 7pm | Grand Hamad Stadium
  • Sudan v Lebanon, 7pm | Thani bin Jassim Stadium

Tickets for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, including qualifiers, are available at: . Throughout the competition, fans will also be treated to a variety of entertainment and cultural activities.

All tickets will be digital and will include accessible seating options for disabled fans. Disabled fans wishing to request accessible seats can do so by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

Gulf Times

