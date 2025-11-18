403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Worldwide Outage: Cloudflare Disruption Affects Openai, X, And Other Major Sites
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Major websites, including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Facebook, and the social media platform X, are experiencing technical difficulties following a Cloudflare outage.
“Cloudflare is aware of the issue and is investigating, which may affect multiple customers,” the company stated.“We will share more details as they become available.”
Cloudflare offers content delivery network services that support numerous popular websites and platforms, along with cybersecurity tools that help keep sites online during heavy traffic.
Additionally, the outage has impacted Down Detector, a website that tracks online service disruptions.
“Cloudflare is aware of the issue and is investigating, which may affect multiple customers,” the company stated.“We will share more details as they become available.”
Cloudflare offers content delivery network services that support numerous popular websites and platforms, along with cybersecurity tools that help keep sites online during heavy traffic.
Additionally, the outage has impacted Down Detector, a website that tracks online service disruptions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment