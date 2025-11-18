403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Condemns Explosion In New Delhi, India
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar strongly condemns and denounces the explosion that occurred near a metro station in the Indian capital, New Delhi, which resulted in casualties and injuries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates Qatar's firm stance against violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motives or causes.
The Ministry conveys the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of India, and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates Qatar's firm stance against violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motives or causes.
The Ministry conveys the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of India, and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment