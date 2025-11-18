Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Condemns Explosion In New Delhi, India


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar strongly condemns and denounces the explosion that occurred near a metro station in the Indian capital, New Delhi, which resulted in casualties and injuries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates Qatar's firm stance against violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motives or causes.
The Ministry conveys the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of India, and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

Gulf Times

