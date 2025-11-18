Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Receives Korea's National Assembly Speaker


2025-11-18 02:01:40
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received this morning, at the Majlis of Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim in the Amiri Diwan, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Woo Won-shik and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the means to enhance them, in addition to discussing several regional and international issues of joint interest.


The meeting was attended by HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

Gulf Times

