Mary Kay Glam Room At Iconic Cattle Baron's Ball Keeps Dallas Philanthropists Fresh-Faced And Eager To Raise Funds For Cancer

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on

Last month, Mary Kay kicked up its heels at Dallas' legendary Cattle Baron's Ball (CBB) – the world's largest single-night fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society – to provide an unforgettable evening of glam and pampering for attendees supporting a meaningful cause. With over $105 million raised for cancer research since its 1974 debut, the CBB has long been a cornerstone of Dallas' philanthropic scene. The evening's mission of cancer research and empowering women was a natural fit for the Dallas-based beauty and skincare brand's“Glam Room” which helped guests look cowgirl-chic all evening with hair and makeup touch ups between boot scoots.

Raising funds for a powerful cause is hard work. Fortunately, Mary Kay's sponsorship of the Glam Room allowed guests to step away from the whirlwind of the live music and dance floor, paddle raise, and conversing. The beautifully branded space invited guests to take a quiet moment for themselves to freshen up their hair and makeup with three professional hair and makeup artists applying Mary Kay lipsticks and glosses, blushes, and eyeshadows and even pick up a pair of Mary Kay® Hydrogel Eye Patches to try out.

"When Mary Kay Ash founded this company, she didn't just build a business – she ignited a women's movement,” said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Mary Kay's Chief Brand and Scientific Officer.“Her vision opened doors for countless women to dream bigger, achieve more, and define success on their own terms. Today we drive that vision forward by empowering women and helping them build beautiful confidence on the inside and out. The Cattle Baron's Ball planning committee is a powerhouse group of women raising funds for cancer research – much like Mary Kay Ash."

Under the glitz, glam, and 10-gallon cowboy hats, the mission to raise funds for cancer research and support are at the heart of the event. What truly makes the evening special though, aside from a showstopping performance from the country superstars like Post Malone in 2025, Johnny Cash, Shania Twain, and the A-list goes on, is the community coming together to support a larger cause that statistically impacts 1 in 3 men and women[1] according to the American Cancer Society.

For nearly 30 years, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation® – a US-based, corporate-sponsored, public non-profit – has shared CBB's mission of finding cures for cancers affecting women as part of its two-fold mission which also works to end domestic violence. Since inception, the Foundation has awarded over $98 million in grants to cancer research and patient care and domestic violence shelters and support. At its core, Mary Kay and the Mary Kay Ash Foundation, remain dedicated to creating a healthy, safe world for women to thrive.

Mary Kay's Glam Room was a showstopper in its own right – encouraging women to take a moment for themselves to feel beautiful and confident all in the name of supporting a fabulous cause.

Did You Know?



Mary Kay Inc. was ranked #9 on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact 2025 out of 3,900 brands. Mary Kay is the only beauty brand to make the list and the only direct selling brand in the Top 10. The Mary Kay Ash Foundation® has awarded more than 290 cancer research grants to top-rated cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) across the United States.

****

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. Learn more at marykayglobal. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

About Mary Kay Ash Foundation®

Established in 1996 to honor the legacy of Mary Kay Ash, the Foundation's two-fold mission raises and distributes funds to find cures for cancers affecting women and end domestic violence. The Foundation has granted more than $98 million to cancer research and patient care and domestic violence shelters and support creating a safer, healthier world for women. To learn more, visit marykayashfoundation, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Cattle Baron's Ball

The Cattle Baron's Ball is the world's largest single-night fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society. A hallmark of Dallas' philanthropic and social calendar for over 50 years, the Ball has raised more than $105 million to support groundbreaking cancer research, patient services, and advocacy efforts. Known for its blend of Western flair and high impact giving, the event brings together community leaders, corporate partners, and generous donors for an unforgettable evening of entertainment, purpose, and progress in the fight against cancer. Learn more at cattlebaronsball.

# # #



[1] American Cancer Society. Cancer Facts & Figures 2025. Atlanta: American Cancer Society; 2025. Available at: .