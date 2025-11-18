DP World Showcases Sustainable Innovation At Port Of Santos During COP30
As world leaders gather in Belém for COP30 (November 10–21), DP World is spotlighting sustainability in action at its port terminal in Santos – one of Latin America's most advanced ports. The company's new video,“Sustainability in Action at DP World in Brazil,” highlights how innovation, clean energy, and community empowerment are transforming logistics for a low-carbon future.
From renewable power and waste reduction to ecosystem restoration and gender equity, the Port of Santos is proof that trade and sustainability can move forward together. These initiatives build on DP World's global “Our World, Our Future” strategy, which aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 while ensuring lasting community and environmental impact.
As COP30 reinforces the world's focus on climate solutions, DP World in Brazil is showing what action looks like on the ground – through cleaner operations, greener energy, and empowered communities.
