Wesco 2025 Sustainability Report: Supporting Employee Health And Wellbeing

Supporting Employee Health and Wellbeing

Wesco is committed to supporting the overall health and wellbeing of our employees through comprehensive resources and programs. Employees have access to local Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) which can offer advice on legal matters, counseling, health and fitness coaching, family issues, stress and financial matters privately and confidentially.

Additionally, employees have access to Passport, our online eLearning tool that offers a variety of wellbeing and lifestyle courses to support personal and professional growth. These resources are designed to promote a balanced and healthy lifestyle for all employees.

Health and Safety Training

In 2024, our global Wesco team completed approximately 75,000 hours of health and safety training.

Other training channels include daily safety huddles, safety alerts, safety stand-downs, where employees stop working and meet to discuss a safety concern to either prevent it from happening or a reoccurrence, and monthly safety talks focused on trends and relevant safety topics.

Operational leaders receive new training content each week via email or through a push notification on a newly launched mobile app for company communications called Wesco NOW, along with monthly compliance topics delivered through Passport, our online training system. With the help of our learning and development partners, we continue to develop our health and safety training programs by updating and adding content within Passport and the newly introduced Axonify, a learning platform offering daily learning assignments for operations employees. These platforms enable targeted training content for specific job categories, reinforcing our culture of safety.

Occupational Health Services

We use occupational health services to provide employee care and proactive injury and case management. These health services provide the services of qualified and accredited individuals.

We aim to provide our employees with access to occupational health services in the manner that is most convenient and suitable to them, including in- person assessment at their workplace, family doctor, or occupational health service provider's premises, as well as a telephone consultation. Employees anywhere in our operating countries can access these services during working hours, conducted in their local language. We consult with external occupational health experts to guide us in hazard elimination, risk reduction, workplace adjustments and return-to-work planning in the case of long-term absences.

Personal data obtained from occupational health services is stored, processed and handled in accordance with our Data Privacy Notice and applicable data protection and privacy legislation. Per our Global Code of Business Conduct, we do not use employees' personal health-related information or their participation in any such services or programs for any favorable or unfavorable treatment.

About This Report

Unless otherwise stated, this report covers activities, data and initiatives from our fiscal year 2024.

We also regularly engage with our investors, employees, customers, regulators, ratings agencies and others on ESG and business issues. Additional information about Wesco can be found in our public financial filings- including our annual report and proxy filings-as well as on the Security and Exchange Commission's website at or on the Investors page of our website at Wesco.