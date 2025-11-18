Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Latest Updates Across LATAM

2025-11-18 02:01:04
(MENAFN- 3BL) We're excited to bring you an inside peek into the state of EHS in Latin America. In this conversation, recorded live at our Associates meeting in Costa Rica, we explore what our experts see as the most important points for companies to understand if they operate or do business in their country or across the region. The Latin America region continues to play an increasingly vital role on the global stage - from powering supply chains and producing essential food and agricultural products to driving innovation in renewable energy. Understanding the local environmental, health, safety, and sustainability landscape has never been more important for global businesses.

With local insights from our experts across the region, in this bonus episode each answers the question: What's most important for businesses to know about EHS in your country?


Hear from:
- Noah Koolik, VP of Business Development, IEMS Americas
- Miguel Ego Aguirre, Environmental Consultant, EAS
- Jose Dengo, Partner, CDG Environmental Advisors
- Hilton Lucio, CEO, Antea Brasil
- Ivan Angel, Environmental Senior Consultant, CAO Consultores

