Arab League: UN Security Council Resolution On Gaza Reflects International Commitment To Reconstruction

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo, Egypt: The Arab League said the resolution adopted by the UN Security Council late Monday to end the war in Gaza reflects an international commitment to rebuilding the territory, which has suffered destruction rarely seen in modern history.

In a statement Tuesday, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the secretary-general of the Arab League, said that the resolution marks "the beginning of the road, not its end," noting that extensive work on all fronts will be required in the coming phase to translate its provisions into tangible improvements in the lives of Palestinians.

He added that the resolution contained a key reference to a credible path toward establishing a Palestinian state, expressing hope that all parties supporting a two-state solution would work to turn this commitment into concrete progress toward an independent Palestinian state and an end to the Israeli occupation, as the core of the problem and the source of instability in the region.

Aboul Gheit also voiced hope for a swift move to the second phase of the 20-point plan on Gaza, and said the Security Council's decision should ensure that the occupying power allows the entry of humanitarian aid and essential materials needed for reconstruction.