Prime Minister Participates In SCO Council Of Heads Of Government Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Moscow: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated today in the 24th session of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), held in the Russian capital, Moscow.

In Qatar's address to the meeting, His Excellency said that Qatar's presence at this constructive international forum reaffirmed its firm commitment to the principles of solidarity and cooperation on which the SCO was founded, and embodied the collective will of member states to enhance consultation and joint action in confronting growing challenges. He noted that over the years, the organization has proven to be an effective platform for constructive dialogue and fruitful cooperation in the fields of security, economy, and cultural exchange.

His Excellency affirmed that the State of Qatar's vision aligns with the principles and objectives of the Shanghai Charter, which call for strengthening mutual trust and mutual benefit, upholding equality and respect for cultural diversity, and working toward shared development. He emphasized that Qatar proceeds from a firm conviction that sustainable development and comprehensive security form the foundation for the prosperity and stability of nations.

In this context, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that Qatar continues to implement its National Vision 2030, which aims to achieve balanced development based on economic diversification, investment in human potential, and environmental protection to ensure a dignified life for current and future generations.

His Excellency added that, consistent with this vision and reaffirming the State of Qatar's commitment to partnership with the international community, Doha views the SCO as an important strategic partner with whom it shares the goal of achieving development, regional stability, and cooperation in confronting common challenges. He noted that Qatar is pleased to be a Dialogue Partner of the organization and expressed hope that this partnership will develop further in ways that serve the interests of all peoples.

His Excellency also stressed that the world today is in urgent need of collective efforts to address pressing issues such as economic slowdown, humanitarian crises, environmental challenges, and threats to international peace and security. In this regard, he highlighted Qatar's keenness to strengthen joint action within the organization, whether in the field of development cooperation, support for civilizational and humanitarian dialogue, or the consolidation of security and stability.

His Excellency noted that the State of Qatar regards mediation as one of its constitutional commitments, reflecting its established role as a proactive and trusted mediator contributing positively to the resolution of regional and international conflicts. He expressed his satisfaction in taking part in this important meeting of the heads of government of SCO member states, which brings everyone together to enhance cooperation, and he conveyed his sincere thanks to the friendly Russian Federation for its valued efforts in hosting and organizing the meeting.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also expressed appreciation to the Secretary-General of the organization for his sincere efforts in advancing joint work within the SCO framework, expressing confidence that the meeting would yield tangible outcomes that strengthen collective cooperation.

The meeting, held over two days, discusses strengthening cooperation among member states in the areas of trade, economy, investment, and social development, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.