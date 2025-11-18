Top Officials Visit Qatar's National Readiness Exercise Watan 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's national emergency-readiness exercise Watan 2025 received high-level attention on Tuesday as Attorney General HE Dr Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi and UN Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security Gilles Michaud visited the National Command Center (NCC) to review the ongoing drills.

The two officials were briefed on the progress of field scenarios and the mechanisms used to manage emergency situations within Qatar's national response system.

Michaud followed the implementation of several scenarios, while the Attorney General inspected coordination procedures across agencies.

Their visits came as the Ministry of Interior confirmed the continuation of Watan 2025 field exercises for a second day. The ministry said the drills, conducted jointly by military, security and civilian bodies, displayed strong coordination, high efficiency and effective role integration among participating entities.