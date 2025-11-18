Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Meets Singapore's Minister Of Manpower

2025-11-18 02:00:48
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry HE Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Sayed met today with Minister of Manpower, Acting Minister of Energy, Science and Technology of the Republic of Singapore HE Dr. Tan See Ling, who is currently visiting Doha.
The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in commerce and investments, in addition to several issues of joint interest.

The Peninsula

