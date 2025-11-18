State Minister For Interior Affairs Attends Opening Of Milipol Paris 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris, France: Representing the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force "Lekhwiya", HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al- Thani, HE Minister of State for Interior Affairs, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al-Thani attended the opening of Milipol Paris 2025 in the French capital on Tuesday.

HE the Minister of State for Interior Affairs joined HE French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez and senior officials for the opening of the event, which runs from November 18 to 21 at Paris Nord Villepinte.

During a tour of the exhibition halls, HE Sheikh Abdulaziz reviewed the latest advances in security technology, defence solutions, and crisis-management systems.

Qatar's participation reflects its commitment to strengthening global security cooperation and expanding its international presence. The Milipol Qatar Committee is showcasing preparations for Milipol Qatar 2026, underscoring the long-standing security partnership between Doha and Paris.