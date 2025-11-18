Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University Named“Great Place To Work” For The Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) has once again been recognized as a“Great Place to Work” for the second consecutive year by the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work®, underscoring the University's leadership in fostering a work environment built on trust, respect, empowerment, and innovation. This milestone reflects HBMSU's deep-rooted culture of happiness and institutional excellence, which lies at the heart of its organizational philosophy.

This continued recognition highlights HBMSU's unwavering commitment to applying international best practices in human capital management and promoting a stimulating work environment that enhances employee well-being and work–life balance. The achievement also aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, to make Dubai the best city in the world to live, work, and innovate.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, said:“Earning the 'Great Place to Work' certification for the second year in a row reflects a strong institutional culture grounded in trust, empowerment, and creativity. At HBMSU, we view institutional happiness not as a slogan, but as a daily practice embedded in every aspect of our operations. We take pride in being a national model for smart and inspiring workplaces that fuel innovation and nurture talent in line with Dubai's visionary leadership.”

He added:“This recognition belongs to every member of our HBMSU family. It is a testament to our collective commitment to building a sustainable institution driven by people, innovation, and shared success.”

The“Great Place to Work” certification is based on an extensive employee experience survey evaluating key factors such as trust, leadership, communication, and workplace well-being. HBMSU excelled in all areas, reaffirming its position as a leading educational institution that applies global best practices in workplace governance and human capital excellence.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, known for its annual rankings that identify and celebrate the best workplaces around the world.