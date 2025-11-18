Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
500Kg Of Fish Smuggled From Pakistan Seized At Torkham

2025-11-18 02:00:23
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): At least 500 kilograms of fish smuggled from Pakistan were seized at the Torkham crossing in eastern Nangarhar province, the Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock Department said on Tuesday.

According to a department statement, the Torkham Animal Quarantine staff detected and captured the illegally imported fish. The seized fish was subsequently buried in the presence of a joint delegation.

Mawlawi Mohammad Wali Mohsin, head of the department, explained that after the suspension of exports and imports between Afghanistan and Pakistan, no one is permitted to bring animal or plant products from Pakistan into Afghanistan, in accordance with the laws of the Islamic Emirate and the directives of its leadership.

He urged traders and all Afghan citizens to safeguard national interests and conduct their business activities through legal and alternative channels.

Pajhwok Afghan News

