3-Storey Hotel Worth 83M Afs Being Built In Kapisa

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAHMOOD RAQI (Pajhwok): A three- storey hotel costing 83 million afghanis is being built by the municipality on a 1,800-square-meter plot in central Kapisa province.

At the project's inauguration, Mayor Qari Shiraz Abdullah said the first floor will feature indoor restaurants and a reception hall, the second floor will include a mosque, kitchen, and staff rooms, and the third floor will house a large hall capable of accommodating 2,500 guests at a time.

He added that the hotel, funded by the Mahmood Raqi municipality, is expected to be completed within two years.

Kapisa, a scenic and green province neighboring Kabul, attracts numerous visitors during spring. Popular attractions include Sayyad National Park, Rig Rawan, and Tegab's sightseeing areas.

The new three-story hotel in Sayyad National Park is expected to enhance visitor facilities and promote tourism in the province.

hz/sa