Medicines Distributed To Health Centers Serving Nomads In Logar

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): The Public Health Department says medicines worth 11.5 million afghanis have been distributed to health centers serving nomads (Kochis) in central Logar province.

At the distribution ceremony, Dr. Mohammad Zarak Zairak, head of the Public Health Department, said 83 types of medicines were provided to health centers serving Kuchis with financial support from several international aid organizations through the Ministry of Public Health, with formal distribution launched today.

He explained the assistance would play an important role in addressing existing health challenges faced by nomads.

According to Zairak, efforts are underway - with support from the ministry and international partners - to further strengthen healthcare services for nomads and ensure comprehensive access to medical care.

Meanwhile, Haji Abdul Rahman, a representative of the Kochi community, thanked the Public Health Department and called the aid an important and valuable step.

He stressed that the Ministry of Public Health and international organizations should regularly monitor Kochi health centers and take practical measures to resolve their challenges.

