Afghan Muay Thai Athletes Return Home With 10 Medals

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan Muay Thai athletes returned home after winning ten medals at the Asian championships hosted by Uzbekistan and were honored by the Olympics, Physical Education, and Sports Department.

At a ceremony honouring the athletes, Mawlawi Ahmadullah Wasiq, head of the Department, said it was a moment of pride and joy that Afghan athletes had won medals in Uzbekistan, bringing laurels to the country.

He explained that Afghan athletes won two gold, four silver, and four bronze medals at the competitions. Wasiq assured the athletes that they would continue to receive support according to available resources.

Abdul Sadiq Ebrahimi, technical and professional deputy of the Afghan Muay Thai Federation, said the championships were held from November 10 to 16 in Uzbekistan, with athletes from 13 countries, including Afghanistan, participating. Totally, 17 Afghan athletes, including 13 competitors, took part in the event.

Ali Jan Ebrahimi, who won a gold medal at the championships, told Pajhwok Afghan News he was thrilled to compete for the first time in such an event and managed to defeat three Uzbek opponents to win the medal. He said he was fully prepared for the competition and achieved a strong result.

Meanwhile, the sixth Islamic Solidarity Games, currently hosted by Saudi Arabia, saw Afghan Muay Thai athlete Mohammadyousuf Jahangir winning a gold medal.

hz/ma