Onion Production Sees Significant Increase In Logar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): The Agriculture and Livestock Department of central Logar province says onion production has risen significantly in the province this year, with yields increasing by nearly 300 metric tons compared to last year's.

Qari Abdul Basir Shahid, Revenue Regulation Director at the department, told Pajhwok Afghan News that onions were cultivated on 1,239 hectares across the province this year, producing 43,347.5 metric tons, showing a notable rise from last year's output.

He attributed the increase to public awareness programs for farmers, distribution of improved seeds, and a stable security environment in the province.

According to the department, last year onions were grown on 1,230 hectares, yielding 43,050 metric tons. Shahid added that this year also saw significant increases in the production of wheat, apples, beans, and watermelons. He noted that the rise in agricultural output was due to better management practices, improved strategies, and farmer incentives.

Meanwhile, a farmer in Pul-e-Alam, Rohullah, confirmed the higher onion yields but said that due to a lack of proper market access, onions are being sold at 50 afghanis per maund.

Logar is one of Afghanistan's agriculturally productive provinces, with most residents engaged in farming, which serves as the main source of livelihood.

hz/ma