Pakistan Opposition Parties March Against Constitutional Changes

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistani opposition parties' alliance on Tuesday staged a march from Parliament House to Supreme Court against the newly enacted 27th Amendment.

The 27th Amendment was signed into law on November 13 after passage from the parliament amid strong criticism by the opposition parties.

The legislation, which has brought major structural changes to the judiciary and the military, has been assailed by the legal fraternity, even former and sitting judges, as an“attack” on judicial independence, Dawn reported.

In a meeting on Friday, the Tehreek-i-Tahafuz-i-Ayin-i-Pakistan (TTAP) had vowed to vigorously protest to“restore the Constitution to its original form”.

Under a plan announced then, members of parties under the TTAP umbrella gathered outside Parliament House today to hold a protest. They then marched to the Supreme Court on Constitution Avenue.

According to reports, critics of the law say it shifts the balance of power in favor of the military and against civil institutions.

The government submitted the draft to the Senate a few days ago. The reports stated that the proposal sparked a wave of political controversy in Islamabad; as opposition parties and civil rights groups say the move may shift the balance of power in favor of the military and against civil institutions.

According to Geo News, Pakistan's multi-party opposition demanded the restoration of the country's constitution and said that they would protest from the parliament to the Supreme Court today.

Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan wrote on its Twitter page that they and the Pakistan Law Protection Movement members protested today from the parliament building to the Supreme Court against the 27th amendment.

According to reports, Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said that now is the time for people to come out of their homes to save future generations.

Similarly, the Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz Ayein-e-Pakistan released videos of the protest on its X-page, in which the leader of the movement, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, speaks.

Achakzai said:“Pakistanis! Wake up,... save the constitution. Otherwise, God forbid, someone will come and say we do not accept this constitution. Come and make a new constitution because you have destroyed the current constitution. This will create a very big crisis.”

According to reports, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser said that maintaining security was the responsibility of the security agencies and the state, but the government was busy filing cases against the opposition and making unjust constitutional amendments all day long.

