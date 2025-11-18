PMI Foods & Dream Center Feed Los Angeles Families Impacted By Government Shutdown

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods) partnered with the Dream Center in Los Angeles to feed families who lost their SNAP benefits due to the government shutdown. PMI Foods donated over 1,000 lbs. of high-quality roast beef to the Los Angeles Dream Center, which was served to community members throughout the week as a nutritious substitute for the SNAP program.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to help the Dream Center make a meaningful impact in the Los Angeles community,” said Darin Parker, President of PMI Foods.“At the end of the day, our business is about feeding people. During this time of uncertainty for SNAP recipients, we were honored to step up and feed those in need.”

“The Dream Center is proud to support our neighbors impacted by the government shutdown and thankful for PMI Foods' generous contribution,” remarked Donny Irmen, Director of the Carey Kitchen & Food Bank at the Dream Center.“When SNAP benefits were paused, partners like PMI helped us fill the gap and respond quickly to the needs of our community.”

Hundreds of families in the Los Angeles area who lost their SNAP benefits received meals through this partnership. The food donations were instrumental in alleviating the burden of the government shutdown in the area. PMI Foods remains committed to fighting hunger across the country.

About Parker Migliorini International

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies a spectrum of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing three brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales, and logistics, PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets, and PMI Food Service, which provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer-specific adaptation of products and packaging. For more information about PMI Foods: pmifoods.

About the Dream Center



The Dream Center is a resource hub dedicated to supporting the impoverished. Through a combination of residential services and community outreach programs, it offers vital assistance to those in need. With over 84 Dream Centers across the globe, including locations in 29 U.S. states and 8 countries, each center shares a unified mission: to transform lives and uplift communities by providing essential help, hope, and resources that are needed to thrive. Learn more about the Dream Centers and their work:.

