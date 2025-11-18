Illinois Lottery Launches Festive Lineup Of Holiday Games And Promotions

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Illinois Lottery is going big this holiday season, spreading cheer across the state with five new holiday-themed Instant Tickets and two exciting promotions: Holly Jolly 2nd Chance and Get in the Spirit Sweepstakes.

The new Holiday Instant Tickets are a fun and festive way to share the excitement of the season-whether tucked into a stocking, given as a small gesture of appreciation, or shared with friends and family. Each ticket delivers the thrill of a potential win while helping to support education in Illinois.

Last holiday season, from November 1 through December 31, 2024, Illinois players won more than $273 million in prizes from over 11.2 million winning Instant Tickets.

“Gifting Holiday Instant Tickets is a tradition for many Illinoisans,” said Harold Mays, Director of the Illinois Lottery.“We are happy to be part of that tradition and excited about this year's line-up.”

New Holiday Instant Tickets

This year's holiday lineup features festive designs and a range of prize opportunities, with top prizes up to $1 million:



Holiday Cookie Cash

Gnome for the Holidays

Jingle Bell Blowout

Holiday Bucks $1,000,000 Holiday Gold

Holiday Promotions and Events

Alongside these festive new games, the Illinois Lottery is also spreading extra cheer through a series of holiday promotions and community events designed to keep the celebration going all season long.

Holly Jolly 2nd Chance:

Players can enter any eligible non-winning 2025 Illinois Lottery Holiday Instant Ticket into the Holly Jolly 2nd Chance Promotion for weekly chances to win $500 prizes or the grand prize of $250,000. The final entry deadline is January 11, 2026. See official rules for weekly drawing deadlines.

Get in the Spirit Sweepstakes:

Running through December 31, 2025, this sweepstakes will award one player $2,500, with five additional winners each receiving $500. Click here to enter or learn more.

The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival® (November 22, 2025):

Join the Illinois Lottery at Lights Festival Lane (Pioneer Court) from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. for holiday fun, prizes, and festive photo opportunities. The first 50 consumers who purchase $30 or more in lottery tickets in a single transaction will also receive an additional giveaway.

Christkindlmarket Aurora (December 20–21, 2025):

Visit the Illinois Lottery Holiday Truck on-site December 20 (11 a.m. – 8 p.m.) and December 21 (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.) to play games, win prizes, and capture memories at the holiday photo booth. The first 50 consumers who purchase $30 or more in lottery tickets in a single transaction will receive an additional giveaway.

Holiday Instant Ticket Radio Giveaway :

The Illinois Lottery is teaming up with nearly 60 radio stations statewide for a festive giveaway. Listeners can win a holiday bundle featuring seven Instant Tickets - including one that could be worth up to $1 million. Each station will give away five bundles. Click here for a list of participating radio stations.

The Illinois Lottery's Holiday Instant Tickets are available now at nearly 7,000 retail locations statewide, priced from $1 to $20. Click here to find a store near you.

Holly Jolly 2nd Chance b-roll, available for media use; download here.

Get in the Spirit Sweepstakes b-roll, available for media use; download here.

The Illinois Lottery reminds players to Be Smart, Gift Smart when purchasing Instant Tickets during the holiday season. Throughout the year, we encourage players to play for fun, not funds, and to set a limit and stick to it. For more information on how to gift and game responsibly, please go to and visit our Responsible Gaming pages.

About the Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $25 billion to the State's Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery's primary beneficiary, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jennifer Born

...

(312) 579-5134

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at