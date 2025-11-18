Xcan It Unveils“Print Now Link Later,” Bringing Dynamic QR Codes To Modern Film And Trailer Campaigns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Xcan It Debuts“Print Now – Link Later,” A Game-Changer for Dynamic QR Codes in Cinema Marketing

The new feature allows studios and marketing teams to print posters, standees, bus ads or outdoor media weeks in advance, even before a trailer, teaser or landing page is finalised. Once the creative artwork is already in market, the destination behind each QR code can be assigned, updated, or completely changed at any time through Xcan It's intuitive dashboard - even timed strategically to match a teaser drop, trailer release, or opening weekend.

Eliminating Reprints and Unlocking Real-Time Flexibility

Traditionally, QR codes lock marketers into a fixed URL at print stage, often forcing costly last-minute reprints when campaign assets change. Xcan It's dynamic approach removes this limitation entirely.

With Print Now – Link Later, studios can:



Assign teaser, trailer, ticketing, or website links after printing

Update QR destinations at any point during the campaign

Synchronise QR content with release dates and live events

Run multi-phase campaigns using the same printed artwork Avoid waste, delays, and unnecessary reprint costs

This creates more flexibility for marketing teams and enables fans to instantly access the most current content available.

Built for Modern Film Marketing

Xcan It's dynamic QR codes power a new generation of cinema marketing - where posters evolve throughout the campaign lifecycle.

Use cases include:



Teaser Trailer Final Trailer Ticketing transitions

Last-minute release date updates

Changing start times for premieres or screenings

Driving fans to social campaigns, AR content, or behind-the-scenes clips Supporting TikTok and YouTube Shorts promotion cycles

Because every QR code can be edited at any moment, artwork can stay in market longer while still delivering fresh content.

Durable Print for Real-World Environments

Xcan It also provides high-quality, durable QR code stickers and print solutions built for demanding outdoor and high-traffic environments - ideal for cinemas, bus stops, transport hubs, shopping centres, universities, and large-scale film promotions.

Studios and partners can print:



One code thousands of times Or thousands of unique codes once

All with long-lasting, scannable accuracy - indoors or outdoors.

Real-Time Engagement Analytics

Alongside the new feature, Xcan It offers robust analytics, enabling film marketers to:



Track total and unique scans

See performance across locations

Measure teaser vs. trailer engagement Optimise future campaign placements

This gives studios a clearer view of how fans interact with posters and OOH assets throughout the promotional window.

A Future-Proof Solution for Film & Entertainment

As QR-driven engagement becomes a standard part of trailer campaigns and OOH activations, Xcan It's Print Now – Link Later provides a flexible, responsive solution built specifically for real-world entertainment marketing.

By combining dynamic QR codes, durable printing, and real-time editability, Xcan It delivers an end-to-end platform that helps studios bring their campaigns to life - without the delays or limitations of fixed-link QR codes.

About Xcan It

Where the physical world connects to the digital one. Xcan It brings print to life with Dynamic QR codes that can be updated, tracked, and reused - all from one simple dashboard. From stickers and signage to packaging and brochures, Xcan It keeps your print connected to the right digital destination - no reprints, no waste, just seamless, measurable connection. And if you need them printed, Xcan It can handle that too. Xcan It is a UK-built dynamic QR code platform with in-house printing and analytics. It helps businesses connect print and digital with editable, trackable QR codes.

