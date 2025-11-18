PM Modi Meets Author Berjis Desai, Receives A Copy Of 'Modi's Mission'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Berjis Desai, the author of 'Modi's Mission'.

“Delighted to meet noted lawyer Shri Berjis Desai Ji and receive a copy of his book,” the PM said on X while responding to a tweet by author Desai, who hours earlier posted a picture of himself along with PM Modi while presenting his book.

“Had the privilege of presenting my book, MODI'S MISSION, to the Honourable Prime Minister today,” said Berjis Desai on X.

Last month, this book was launched in Mumbai in the presence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and others.

Speaking after the release of the book, Governor Devvrat said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took many seemingly impossible decisions in his life, such as revoking Article 370, resolving the Ram Janmabhoomi issue peacefully, and increasing India's prestige at the global level, which he mentioned as a testament to his strong will.

“The book not only reviews the life of PM Modi, but also shows how a person's values, consciousness, and attitude towards striving for the nation are formed. The Prime Minister, after experiencing both the paths of service and renunciation, resolved to awaken nationalism through Sangh work. Under his leadership, the country has witnessed historic decisions like the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Temple, the Citizenship Act and the ban on triple talaq. Behind all these decisions, there is a sense of national consciousness,” he observed.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the book stands apart from other writings on PM Modi as it explores“how a person's values and character are forged amid hardship.”

He noted that the author has beautifully portrayed PM Modi's journey from a humble childhood to becoming India's most transformative leader.

“Modi ji's early life was full of struggle. He understood sacrifice at a very young age-he would eat less so that his family could have more. From the age of nine, he grasped what selflessness meant,” Fadnavis said.

“He devoted his life to a mission. No one imagined that an RSS pracharak would one day become the Prime Minister of India. The author has captured how Modi addressed ideological challenges - from Article 370 to Ram Mandir, Triple Talaq and judicial reforms - with deep consciousness and clarity,” he added.