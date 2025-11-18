Iran's Non-Oil Exports To Azerbaijan Decline In First Seven Months Of Year
From March 21 to October 22, 2025, Iran's non-oil exports to Azerbaijan decreased by 16.3% in value and 2.8% in volume compared to the same period last year (March 20 – October 21, 2024), Azernews reports, citing the Iranian Customs Administration.Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment