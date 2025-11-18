Iran's Non-Oil Exports To Azerbaijan Decline In First Seven Months Of Year

From March 21 to October 22, 2025, Iran's non-oil exports to Azerbaijan decreased by 16.3% in value and 2.8% in volume compared to the same period last year (March 20 – October 21, 2024), Azernews reports, citing the Iranian Customs Administration.

